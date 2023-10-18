Hotly Anticipated Lexington Coffee Spot Opens With FREE Drinks & Community Fundraiser!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Locally loved Clutch Coffee Bar is opening their second location in the region this month in Lexington. The original store based in Columbia has quickly won over fans with its commitment to community causes, exceptional customer service, and of course delicious coffee.In the spirit of their giving-back mission, Clutch Lexington is planning an exciting launch party! As part of the soft opening on Thursday, October 19th (open to the public 7am-6pm), Clutch will be delivering complimentary coffee to teachers, first responders, and those in need of an energizing boost. For their GRAND OPENING on Saturday, October 21st, they will be serving FREE 16oz drinks all day long! If that's not enough, attendees have a chance to win free coffee for a whole month! To participate, simply download the ClutchCoffee Rewards App before the Grand Opening and visit Clutch on their Grand Opening Day!Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar, with the team also hosting a proceeds day for Lexington High School to support local education the following week. Clutch will donate 100% of their Proceeds on Wednesday, October 25th, towards the school to support students, and again on Tuesday, November 7th to support their band, as part of the 'Clutch Cares ' program, an initiative that donates profits to local causes and charities. Since opening in January in the region, Clutch has raised funds for Dreher High School and the Humane Society of Columbia.Founded in 2018, the Carolinas-based startup has captured the hearts of East Coast enthusiasts with its delectable fair-trade espresso, innovative custom-flavored energy drinks, refreshing smoothies, signature juices, and a range of satisfying snacks. Fueled by their shared passion for coffee, community, and exceptional customer service, the co-founders have brought to life an unparalleled drive-thru beverage experience, Co-founder Darren Spicer says "Clutch serves as a unique way of uniting people, and we are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Lexington community. Our commitment is to offer an extraordinary experience, amazing handcrafted beverages, a great culture for our employees,, and to serve our community as true partners."Clutch Coffee Lexington: 308 Columbia Ave. Lexington, SC 29072#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program which gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit

