Hills View Homes Honored With The Prestigious Best Of The Black Hills Home Builder 2023 Award

Best of the Black Hills 2023 Winner

The Hills View Homes in Rapid City

Founded in 2021, Hills View Homes of Rapid City has swiftly risen to prominence by establishing two communities, Liberty Plaza and Shepherd Hills.

- Tanner QuinnRAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hills View Homes, a growing force in the homebuilding industry, is proud to announce its receipt of the Best of the Black Hills Home Builder 2023 award. This honor celebrates Hills View Homes' achievements and dedication to crafting community-centric living spaces in the heart of the Black Hills region.Liberty Plaza, located in the town of Box Elder, South Dakota, offers residents a unique blend of small-town charm and modern conveniences. Conveniently situated near the main gate of Ellsworth Air Force Base, Liberty Plaza is an ideal location for military personnel and civilians alike. With easy access to the I-90 corridor and Rapid City, Liberty Plaza caters to the needs of commuters and families seeking tranquility and urban amenities.At Shepherd Hills, homeowners are treated to a blend of natural beauty and urban convenience. Nestled between the bustling Rushmore Crossing and Dakota Market Square, this community boasts city views that capture the heart. Homeowners in this community enjoy the majestic beauty of Mt. Rushmore, Bear Butte, and Harney Peak, all while enjoying the tranquil ambiance of this area. Shepherd Hills II, a recent expansion of this community, places convenience at their doorstep, with a plethora of restaurants, entertainment options, retail outlets, and medical facilities just moments away. Commuting is convenient thanks to the prime location, providing swift access to nearby roads that seamlessly connect locals to every corner of Rapid City.Hills View Homes is a franchisee of View Homes, a distinguished homebuilding company founded in 1990 and consistently recognized as a top 50 US builder for the past decade. Regional President of View Homes, Jim Leiferman, expressed his happiness about Hills View Homes receiving this prestigious award. "We are immensely proud of Hills View Homes for their outstanding achievements and contributions to our industry. This award is a testament to their dedication to upholding View Homes' values by delivering high-quality homes and exceptional living experiences to the Rapid City area."This latest accolade, the Best of the Black Hills Home Builder 2023 award, is a testament to Hills View Homes' commitment to crafting homes and communities that elevate the lives of its residents. "We are truly honored to receive the Best of the Black Hills Home Builder 2023 award," stated Tanner Quinn, Co-Owner at Hills View Homes.As Hills View Homes continues to expand its footprint and redefine excellence in the homebuilding industry, they look forward to enriching the lives of families and individuals throughout the Black Hills region.For more information about Hills View Homes and franchise opportunities with View Homes, please visit our websites .###About Hills View Homes:Hills View Homes is a prominent homebuilder in the Black Hills region, renowned for creatingexceptional communities that harmoniously blend comfort, convenience, and natural beauty.Founded in 2021, Hills View Homes proudly receives the Best of the Black Hills Home Builder2023 award, recognizing its commitment to excellence in the homebuilding industry. WithLiberty Plaza and Shepherd Hills as its flagship communities, Hills View Homes continues tocraft dream homes and unforgettable living experiences.About View Homes:View Homes is an award-winning homebuilder founded in 1990 and based in Colorado Springs,CO. Consistently ranked among the top 50 homebuilders in the United States, View Homes isknown for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company has arich history of delivering quality homes and has set industry standards for customer experience.

