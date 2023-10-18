Network X Bringing Together Global Telco Leaders To Drive Industry Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network X, the world's leading event for the B2B telco industry, will take place 24-26 October at Porte de Versailles, Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Network X – the world's most comprehensive event for the B2B telco industry – will be returning to the world stage in just three weeks. Bringing together some of the biggest names and brightest minds in telecoms, Network X will reflect on the learnings and celebrate some of the key industry achievements from the past year.Taking place from 24-26 October at Porte de Versailles, Paris, the event will provide an unrivalled opportunity for industry professionals to network and gain an insider's perspective on the current state of the telecoms sector. A diverse educational programme will enable attendees to consider new business models, frameworks, and approaches to monetise B2B and consumer services through cloud-enabled fibre and 5G networks.Key themes and sessionsAround the globe, telco organisations are grappling with major challenges in a rapidly evolving industry. This year's educational programme is packed with keynotes, panel sessions, and workshops that shed light on some of the biggest developments taking place in the industry.Speaker sessions will be focused on several key industry themes, including the latest in 5G development, broadband infrastructure, and cloud transformation. Running with these topics, keynote presentations are due to be delivered by leaders from a range of leading telco organisations across the globe.Notable speakers include Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Deputy CEO at Orange Group, who will be running Capitalising on Fibre and 5G investments across Europe to Drive New Revenues. This keynote will take a deep dive into the idea of converging fibre and 5G assets to unlock new services, as well as fair share models and approaches to future-proof telco networks.Another significant keynote will be the panel discussion, Journey from Telco to TechCo with the Help of Cloud, that includes Colin Bannon (CTO, BT Business) and Madalina Suceveanu (MD, Mobile & Cloud, Liberty Global). This session will cover what it really means to become a TechCo and how progress can be measured. Additional points will look at what telcos can learn from Big Tech in order to differentiate themselves in the industry.JB Rousselot, CEO of Chorus, will also be taking to the Headliners and Keynotes' Stage to present Investing in the Fibre Frontier to Bridge the Digital Divide; a session focusing on the challenges around the nationwide fibre rollout, and the importance of copper decommissioning to ensure future-proof connectivity for all residents.Regional focusBuilding on the success of last year's event, Network X 2023 will feature the launch of a new regional-centric stage – ConnectFrance. Delivering presentations in both English and French, this bilingual space will be dedicated to exploring some of the biggest issues impacting the French telecoms landscape today.Presented by experts from leading French telecoms organisations, sessions will offer a deep dive into the major regional challenges and opportunities currently facing the industry.Celebrating successIn addition to the speaker sessions and workshops, the conference will also be running the prestigious Network X awards. Taking place at the historic Hotel de Ville in Paris, the awards will celebrate the top achievements and innovative moments from the industry over the past year.Christopher Lycett, Portfolio Manager from Network X commented:“With just a few weeks to go, the Network X team and our esteemed speakers are gearing up for – what promises to be – the most successful year to date. This year's programme focuses on the critical issues around infrastructure investments and monetisation that currently face telcos, and sessions will provide attendees with actionable insights and guidance for navigating this fast-moving landscape.”Richard Mahoney, Vice President, Service Provider at Informa Tech added:"Following the successful merging of the world-renowned Broadband World Forum and 5G World events in 2022, Network X is the only event that brings together the fixed and mobile markets together, for a comprehensive and collaborative exploration into current and future opportunities for telcos and their suppliers. As we enter the final few weeks before this year's event, we're excited to see Network X go from strength to strength as we host a world-class schedule of speakers from Orange Group, Nokia and Telefonica (to name just a few), exploring the biggest innovations and trends across the global telecoms industry. "For more information on Network X and the event programme, please visit

