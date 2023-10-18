(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma introduces interview kit cloning and other customer-requested features for its video interviewing platform in a new update.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading video interviewing platform , announced today that it has added interview kit cloning feature among other most requested features by customers in a new update. These features will further improve the video interviewing experience for employers and help scale recruitment efforts.Cloning interviewing kits will allow employers to duplicate existing interview kits and their associated configurations. Jobma says this feature will save significant time when creating similar interview kits. Jobma has also introduced skill-based rating parameter templates for specialized positions. Employers can choose different skill parameters for different jobs and rate candidates based on those parameters. These templates can be applied to several jobs at once. According to Jobma, these job-specific rating parameters will increase the likelihood of a better job-role fit and lead to objective evaluation, and reduced turnover.In addition to the interview kit enhancements, Jobma revealed that employers will get AI-driven question suggestions based on a job when they're creating new questions. Multi-choice questions are supported too. A live proctoring summary is being included in the candidate evaluation report too. Other most requested features include video uploads with a URL to interview kits and candidate sorting by rating.“We've incorporated the most requested features in response to our customers' feedback in this update,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“We're continuously improving our platform to make interviews smoother for everyone and help companies find top talent faster.”The new update also included a few bug fixes and performance enhancements. With its latest update combined with existing AI features such as live proctoring, transcriptions, and automated scoring, Jobma sets the gold standard for bias-free video interviewing experience, pushing the boundaries of innovation.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using video and audio interviews, and assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma, visit or contactJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

