Cmsminds Unveils Stunning Redesign: Setting New Standards In Web Development

Beyond Design: cmsMinds' New Website Emphasizes Functionality, Engagement, and Speed.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- cmsMinds a renowned website development agency is proud to announce the launch of its freshly redesigned website. "Discover, Design, Develop, & Deploy," a new slogan of cmsMinds, perfectly cover the company's holistic approach. Established in 2009, the Raleigh-based company has consistently pushed the boundaries of web design and development and this latest revamp is no exception.The company's latest revamp of cmsMinds isn't just about elegance though the design certainly catches the eye. It's a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital arena. With a rich history spanning over a decade, cmsMinds' redesign emphasizes functionality as much as it does form.One of the highlights of the new design is the dedicated case study section for each of the services and technologies offered by the company. These detailed case studies provide in-depth insights into the company's capabilities in web design & web development. They also shed light on cmsMinds' expertise across a variety of technologies, such as WordPress, Shopify, Drupal, Magento, PHP, Shopware, and many more.Accessibility and user engagement have been given top priority in this redesign. Visitors looking to collaborate with the premier Shopify website development agency Raleigh , or those seeking expertise in Drupal development and beyond, have a plethora of contact options. They can effortlessly fill out a contact form, drop an email, make a direct phone call, or even conveniently schedule a call through Calendly. This multi-channel approach ensures seamless communication, reinforcing cmsMinds' client-centric philosophy.A noteworthy mention is the impressive loading speed of the newly redesigned website. Loading in at less than 300 ms, the website promises an optimal user experience. This outstanding speed, combined with a Google PageSpeed Insights score exceeding 90 plus for both desktop and mobile, positions cmsMinds as a leading wordpress development agency that truly understands the essence of website optimization.We're not just about creating websites, we're about creating experiences, says Rajesh Laddha, CEO of cmsMinds. Our revamped website is a testament to our dedication, expertise, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Over the past 14 years, we have completed many successful projects, a legacy that's clearly visible in our extensive list of portfolio. Moreover, our positive reviews on platforms like GMB and Clutch have proven instrumental in guiding prospective clients. These accolades reinforce their decision to choose cmsMinds for their web development needs, trusting in our long-standing reputation for quality and reliability.cmsMinds is not just another web development agency, it's a powerhouse of expertise and innovation, remarks Rajesh Laddha, CEO of cmsMinds. Our prowess extends from web design and web development to specialized drupal development services. But our commitment to knowledge sharing doesn't end with our services. Our blog - serves as a treasure trove of technical insights. By delving deep into topics such as new feature implementations, market trends, migration techniques, and more, we ensure our clients and readers stay abreast of the ever-evolving digital landscape. This dedication to both service and education solidifies cmsMinds' position as a thought leader in the industry.With this bold new redesign and a clear vision for the future, cmsMinds continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving landscape of digital design and development.For more information or to explore the company's extensive portfolio, visit us at -

