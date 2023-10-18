SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or“Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution no 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on July 31, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the São Paulo State Government sent to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo the bill of law, which authorizes the privatization of Sabesp, aiming to meet the following guidelines:



I.meeting the goals to universalize the water supply and sewage services in all municipalities in the State served by the Company, considering the inclusion of rural areas and consolidated informal urban centers, in accordance with Federal Law No. 14,026, of July 15, 2020;

II, to December 31, 2029, of the goals referred to in item I, safeguarding any shorter deadlines contractually foreseen;

III reduction, preferably considering the most vulnerable population.



Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

