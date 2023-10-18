China's Country Garden Fiasco Is A Lesson To Investors

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, has run out of cash and is likely to default on a US$15 million coupon payment at the end of a 30-day grace period.
In 2021, Evergrande, another huge Chinese real-estate titan, defaulted, representing the start of a real-estate meltdown that has rocked China's economy.
The two companies alone have a combined debt of $500 billion – and there are serious doubts about whether Beijing is able to steady the implosion.
There is one important takeaway from this serious economic situation: Diversification is critical.
China's decades-long reliance on real estate as a primary driver of economic growth is fundamentally flawed, for several reasons.
MENAFN18102023000159011032ID1107264471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.