(MENAFN) In an interview with Sky News, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that Ukraine's armed forces heavily rely on economic assistance from the United States to effectively combat Russia. Yellen highlighted that the direct economic aid provided by the United States plays a crucial role in enabling Ukraine to sustain its fight, ensuring essential services like hospitals and schools remain operational.



To date, the United States has approved over USD113 billion in aid to Ukraine, including more than USD40 billion in military assistance, according to recent calculations from the United States State Department Office of Inspector General. This substantial financial support has been instrumental in Ukraine's ongoing efforts.



Ukrainian defense ministry official Gennady Kovalenko acknowledged in an earlier interview that Ukraine is entirely dependent on the United States. He stressed the essential nature of United States aid for Ukraine's operations, further underscoring the critical role played by American assistance.



However, the future of United States aid to Ukraine has become uncertain, as a growing number of Republican lawmakers express opposition to allocating taxpayer dollars for Kiev's operations. Last month, some Republican senators even threatened a government shutdown unless a USD24 billion tranche, requested by President Joe Biden for Ukraine, was removed from a government spending bill.



John Kirby, the spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, also emphasized that the support for Ukraine is not "indefinite." He indicated that the available funding for Ukraine may be limited unless Congress authorizes additional funding. Kirby stated, "On the Ukraine funding, we’re coming near to the end of the rope," highlighting potential challenges in sustaining the current level of financial support.



