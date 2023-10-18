Pension Reform A Potential Powder Keg In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Vietnam is revising its social insurance law to discourage employees from withdrawing their social insurance premiums early and giving up their pensions. There is concern that the proposed changes might cause discontent among factory workers, many of whom have resorted to withdrawing social insurance premiums to overcome financial hardship.

By law, both employers and employees must contribute to employees' social insurance premiums, which pay for pensions and other benefits such as maternity leave. One of the conditions in which

employees can claim

their social insurance premium as a lump sum is when they quit their jobs and stop contributing to the social insurance fund for one year.

Since the 2010s, increasing numbers of employees have lodged

claims for the lump sum payment

under this condition. As the pension is a key pillar of social insurance, more people choosing to opt out of the system will put a greater burden on the state to provide care and support for these people in their old age.

In a

recent report

to the National Assembly about the revised draft law, the government acknowledged the significance and complexity of early withdrawals. The dilemma is how to effectively reduce the number of early withdrawals in the coming years without causing discontent among the workers.



The government would not want to repeat what happened to the revised law in 2014, which led to

protests among thousands of workers

and failed to take effect.