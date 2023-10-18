Presight and Intelligent Security Systems sign MoU to Fuel Innovations in Smart and Safe City Projects

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) ABU DHABI, UAE, October 17, 2023 – Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Jersey based Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), a global leader in video analytics system development.



This strategic collaboration, which was formalized with a signing ceremony on the Presight stand at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, marks a significant step towards harnessing the potential of these two industry leaders, paving the way for the entities to join forces in enhancing video analytics capabilities, and enabling them to work together on transformative projects in the areas of Smart City and Safe City initiatives.



By combining Presight's expertise in big data analytics powered by generative AI, with ISS' proven track record in video analytics in the Americas, the partnership will enable public and private sector entities across North and South America, MENA and Central Asia as well to make better decisions for the safety and well-being of their citizens and stakeholders.



Richard Burns, Chairman of ISS, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering and going to market with Presight. Our City and State end users have been asking us for data intelligence and visualization solutions and we’ve come across none better in the world than Presight’s.”



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, added: Our collaboration with ISS is a remarkable milestone that will unlock new possibilities in the realms of Smart and Safe City projects. With this technology partnership, we aim to create solutions that provide the highest levels of AI-enabled public safety solutions to our customers.”







