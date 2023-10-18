Chris Packham And Megan Mccubbin Present New Wildlife Show From Dundreggan Rewilding Centre In Highlands

(MENAFN- Pressat) Television presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be live presenting a week of anarchic and inspiring autumn wildlife programmes from Trees for Life's Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness in the Highlands from 23-26 October.

Chris, Megan and a team of talented young conservationists will be hosting the new 8 Out of 10 Bats nature series via YouTube from 30pm-8 each evening.

The hour-long show will feature live segments, topical films by leading wildlife film-makers, hilarious props, and live wildlife cameras, with content from across the UK and plenty of audience participation.

A public event to meet the 8 Out of 10 Bats team will be held at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre – which lies eight miles from Loch Ness in Glenmoriston on the main road (A887) to the Isle of Skye – at 1:30pm on Saturday 21 October. Chris and Megan will be discussing how we can save nature before it's too late. Tickets are available at co .

Chris Packham , naturalist and broadcaster, said:“At a time when we are being constantly bombarded with so much negative news about our precious wildlife, we want to share our passion for what we love most – all that unparalleled wonder for our natural world, which grips young and old alike. 8 Out Of 10 Bats is about being excited by a love of life – everything which slimes, slithers or stings. But it's also about making sure young people have a voice and an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary abilities.”

Zoologist and wildlife TV presenter Megan McCubbin said:“I am so excited to be launching 8 Out Of 10 Bats, a truly feel-good wildlife show. We are coming live from two spectacular locations over the course of two weeks, and getting our wildlife nerdiness on! We're hoping to bring some joy and escapism to these darker evenings and celebrate the species on our doorstep and beyond.”

Laurelin Cummins-Fraser , Dundreggan Rewilding Centre Director, said:“We're thrilled to be hosting Chris and Megan at the rewilding centre. With calls growing for Scotland to become a Rewilding Nation and restore nature in a big way, the show will be a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy the Highlands' stunning landscapes and unique wildlife from the comfort of their homes, and discover more about why rewilding fills us with hope.”

As well as showcasing a fabulous cascade of wildlife, the programs will offer a platform for new talent, with a diversity of hosts, an equal split of male and female presenters, and a good number of contributors aged under 25. Young film-makers, conservationists, presenters and campaigners will be supported and empowered to share their skills, ideas and ambitions.

Alongside Chris and Megan, presenters will include 18-year-old conservationist and campaigner Indy Greene, Scottish producer and nature presenter Christina Sinclair, wildlife gardener and environmental science student George Hassall, and City Girl in Nature, Kwesia. There will be appearances by naturalist and campaigner Lucy Lapwing and wildlife filmmaker James Stevens, with the free-to-view show brought together by producer Fabian Harrison.

Trees for Life opened Dundreggan Rewilding Centre this year, to showcase how rewilding – large-scale nature recovery – can give people inspiring experiences, create jobs and benefit communities, while tackling the climate and nature emergencies. Visitors can explore the 10,000-acre Dundreggan estate, where for 15 years Trees for Life has been restoring the Caledonian forest and its wildlife, from wood ants to eagles.

Dundreggan lies within Affric Highlands, the UK's largest rewilding landscape which will potentially cover over 500,000 acres – an initiative led by Trees for Life, Rewilding Europe, and a coalition of communities and landowners.

For more information about Trees for Life, visit org .

8 Out of 10 Bats' second week will be broadcast from the British Wildlife Centre in England from 30 October-2 November.

