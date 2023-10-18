6 Tourist Attractions In Amarillo You Have To See

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) If you're planning a trip to Texas, Amarillo should be on your list.

Being the largest city of the Texas Panhandle and dubbed the“Yellow Rose of Texas,” Amarillo is loaded with exciting activities for locals and visitors alike. From breathtaking landscapes to fun-filled events, this town has it all.

Keep reading for a list of six must-see tourist attractions in Amarillo you won't want to miss:

1) Cadillac Ranch

If you love art and vintage cars, Cadillac Ranch should be your first stop in Amarillo. This unique attraction is an art installation featuring ten Cadillacs buried nose-down in the ground. It's estimated that over two million people visit the Cadillac Ranch every year!

Visitors can bring spray paint to add their touch to the cars, which have now become a colorful visual delight. You can take some amazing photos as you enjoy the eccentric and artistic atmosphere of the Cadillac Ranch.

2) US Route 66: Sixth Street Historic District

US Route 66 stretches over 2,400 miles across the country, and some portions of the historic route are still preserved in Amarillo.

Visitors can shop and dine in the charming historic buildings-beautifully preserved and offer a glimpse into the city's past. The Sixth Street Historic District allows visitors to experience a piece of Americana.

3) Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is called the“Grand Canyon of Texas” because it's the second-largest canyon in the country, and its breathtaking beauty is a must-see for everyone.

This park offers hiking trails, camping areas, and stunning vistas, and is filled with wildlife like bison, pronghorns, and roadrunners. Be sure to bring your camera to capture the breathtaking views.

4) The Rodeo

Amarillo is famed for its rodeo events and catching one could be a fun addition to your travel itinerary.

From bull riding to barrel racing, these adrenaline-pumping events are a great way to experience the authentic Texan culture. If you can, try to check out the annual Tri-State Fair and Rodeo, one of the most significant rodeo events in the country.

5) Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city by visiting the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This 4-acre garden is filled with beautiful flowers, trees, and sculptures.

The gardens also host events throughout the year, like the summer concert series and the pumpkin patch during Halloween. During Christmas, you can enjoy the sparkling lights spread throughout the grounds.

6) The Big Texan

Last but not least, no trip to Amarillo is complete without a visit to the world-famous Big Texan Steak Ranch.

The restaurant is known for its legendary 72-ounce steak challenge, which has garnered worldwide recognition. If you can finish the steak, along with a salad, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, and roll, in under an hour, it's free! Otherwise, you have to pay $72.

Even if you're not up for the challenge, The Big Texan is worth a visit for its delicious food and charming atmosphere.

Whether you're a history buff, adventure seeker, nature lover, or foodie, this list of six must-see tourist attractions in Amarillo offers just a few of the many exciting experiences that await you in this vibrant city.

Whether you're a history buff, adventure seeker, nature lover, or foodie, this list of six must-see tourist attractions in Amarillo offers just a few of the many exciting experiences that await you in this vibrant city.