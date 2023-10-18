4 Ways To Beat The Heat In Austin

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Austin, Texas, is a great city, but let's be honest, the 90-degree summers can be pretty brutal. If you're finding it tough to handle the scorching heat, you're not alone.

Thankfully, Austin has several ways to keep it cool, from water sports at Ladybird Lake to enjoying a concert series at the Long Center. We have curated a list of four fantastic ways to cool down, beat the heat, and enjoy the hot Austin summer days.

1) Water Sports at Ladybird Lake

There's nothing quite like the feeling of being out on the water-the sun on your skin, the breeze in your hair, and the refreshing splash of the waves.

Whether you're looking to kayak, paddleboard, or just take a leisurely swim, this lake has it all. Boasting calm waters and stunning views of the city skyline, Lady Bird Lake is the perfect place to escape the fast-paced city and immerse yourself in nature. Just make sure you play it safe so you don't have to go to an urgent care center or dentist in Austin to patch you up.

2) Splash it up in Barton Springs

This natural spring-fed pool in the heart of the city is a refreshing oasis with crystal-clear water that's cool even on the hottest of days. Surrounded by lush greenery and towering trees, Barton Springs is the perfect place to swim, sunbathe, and relax.

Whether you're looking for a quick dip to cool off or a full day of fun in the sun, Barton Springs is an absolute must-visit if you want to beat the heat in Austin.

3) Take a Dive in Deep Eddy Pool

The Deep Eddy Pool is the oldest swimming spot in Texas. Like Barton Springs, this pool is also fed by natural spring water, which maintains a refreshing temperature. The pool can get crowded fast, so you might want to arrive early or late in the day to avoid the swarm.

Remember to bring your snacks and drinks, so you can enjoy your favorite grub at the picnic grounds!

4) Grab a Texas Meal from Tex-Mex to Texas BBQ

Texas is famous for its food culture-eating local delicacies is a great way to cool down.

There are several fantastic Tex-Mex restaurants that offer sizzling fajitas, chips, and salsa. If you're not in the mood for Tex-Mex (which is highly unlikely), you could check out the top Texas BBQ spots for their brisket or pulled pork sandwiches.

There's nothing like sweating it out in the heat and chilling with some delicious local eats.

Austin is a vibrant city with plenty of fun activities to beat the heat. Whether kayaking or paddleboarding at Ladybird Lake, swimming in natural spring water at Barton Springs or Deep Eddy Pool, munching on some Texas BBQ, or enjoying live music and movies under the stars, there's something for everyone. That said, be careful to gauge how much fun you're actually having-needing a tooth extraction from being hit with a paddle or chomping onto a BBQ rib could be disastrous for your relaxation attempts.

So, don't let the heat get you down! Grab your friends and cool off in the most delightful ways Austin has to offer.