FedEx Express Highlights Cross-Border Trade Opportunities for Saudi Exporters

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2023: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world's largest express transportation company, is showcasing its wide range of shipping solutions for local businesses at the "Made in Saudi" exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Saudi Export Development Authority, from October 16 to 19, 2023. FedEx participation in the exhibition reaffirms the company's dedication to supporting the "Made in Saudi" mission of empowering local businesses to expand their reach to new global markets.



SMEs account for 99% of businesses in Saudi Arabia , and help contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective to increase the country’s non-oil exports to 50% of non-oil GDP . To support local businesses and SMEs, FedEx provides enhanced solutions for faster, cost-effective, and more reliable access to major markets worldwide that combine expertise with well-established global air and ground networks. The FedEx International Priority® service gives customers faster access to major markets worldwide, enabling them to meet the urgent demands of overseas customers. In addition, cost-conscious businesses can take advantage of the FedEx International Economy® services which combines the company’s global air network with competitive prices for non-urgent shipments.



To support the growing demand for cross-border trade in the Middle East , the company also introduced FedEx® Regional Economy services for parcels and freight. Businesses can use these cost-effective intra-Middle East economy road services to ship less time-sensitive goods within key markets in the Middle East.



FedEx has been collaborating with the Saudi Export Development Authority, represented by the “Made in Saudi” program, to offer the authority’s members customized logistics solutions for their shipping needs.



Visit FedEx Express booth D64 during the Made in Saudi exhibition at Riyadh Front in Saudi Arabia.



