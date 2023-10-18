Mövenpick Hotel Colombo Kicks Off The 2023 Festive Season With Ceremonial Cake Mixing Tradition

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)





Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, a name synonymous with luxury and culinary excellence, marked the beginning of the 2023 festive season with the timeless tradition of Cake Mixing. This cherished event, held on the 16th of October, set the stage for a season filled with joy, togetherness, and delectable delights.

The Cake Mixing ceremony, a symbolic gesture of unity and anticipation for the Christmas season, brought together guests of all ages. In the grandeur of Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, participants enthusiastically blended an assortment of delightful fruits, nuts, aromatic spices, and select liquors. This culinary alchemy created a sumptuous mixture that is destined to become the heart and soul of Christmas cakes and treats.

As the mixture matures, Mövenpick's exceptional culinary team, led by Chef Priyantha Weerasinghe, Director of Culinary, will work their magic, transforming the concoction into an array of mouthwatering delicacies. Among the treats on offer will be Plum Pudding, Plum Cake, the renowned Christmas Fruit Cake, Dandee Cake, Mince Pie, Christollen, and a delightful assortment of Christmas cookies.

To add a personal touch to the festive season, guests were also given the opportunity to create their very own Christmas hampers, brimming with rich flavors and diverse combinations, perfect for indulgence or gifting.

Roshan Perera, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, shared his thoughts on the occasion,“Partaking in this age-old tradition is our way of embracing the spirit of the season. It allows us to bring our community together and share in the joy of the upcoming festivities. Our culinary team is thrilled to turn this flavorful mixture into an array of delightful treats that will undoubtedly delight our guests throughout the season.”

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo continues to uphold its reputation for exceptional service and culinary mastery, ensuring that every event and experience at the hotel is an unforgettable one. As the holiday season approaches, the Ceremonial Cake Mixing at Mövenpick Hotel Colombo stands as a testament to the hotel's commitment to creating memorable moments and celebrating the season of merriment.

