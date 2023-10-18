Kuwaiti Deputy FM Participates In Joint Gulf Action Ministerial Cmte Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah participated Wednesday, via video call, in the 24th meeting of the ministerial committee charged with following up on the implementation of the decisions regarding joint Gulf action.

In a statement to KUNA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah affirmed in his speech Kuwait's keenness to continue implementing the Supreme Council's decisions, under the directives of the political leadership, expressing hope for the GCC Council to achieve all its goals.

The Deputy Foreign Minister praised the achievements made by the GCC Council, advancing its path in all fields in a way that best serves the member states and their people. (end)

