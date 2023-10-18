Afghanistan Takes On Unbeaten New Zealand In High-Stakes World Cup Clash

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kaif Afridi

Is Afghanistan's cricket team on the brink of causing another major upset? Today marks Afghanistan's fourth match in the World Cup, and they are set to face New Zealand.

On one side, New Zealand has already played three matches in the World Cup, winning all three. They currently hold the second position in the points table.

In contrast, Afghanistan has surprised everyone by losing two out of three matches but pulling off a remarkable victory against defending champions England. The dynamics of the World Cup have taken an unexpected turn, with the Netherlands recently defeating South Africa, marking the second upset of the tournament.

Today, at 2:30 PM Pakistani time, Afghanistan will take on New Zealand at the Chennai Ground in India. The New Zealand team has maintained an undefeated streak in the event thus far. However, following Afghanistan's impressive win against England, New Zealand might have reason to be concerned. Afghanistan boasts a strong lineup of spin bowlers, including Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Muhammad Nabi.

As seen in the ICC World Cup results, spin bowlers have been dominating the Indian grounds. Afghanistan's triumph over defending champions England was largely attributed to their formidable spin bowlers.

On the other hand, New Zealand's team features prominent batsmen like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, and Dion Kane. Underestimating them would be unwise. The outcome of today's match will determine whether Afghanistan can continue to make waves in the World Cup by defeating New Zealand.