Latin America district calls on Israeli ambassador to leave country

(MENAFN) Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva has called for Israel's ambassador, Gali Dagan, to issue an apology and leave the country following Dagan's criticism of Colombian President Gustavo Petro's stance on the conflict between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas in Gaza.



Minister Leyva emphasized that while Dagan will not be forcibly expelled, it is imperative for diplomatic relations that the ambassador respects the position of the host country's president.



The diplomatic dispute arose after President Petro's statement on X (formerly Twitter), where he asserted that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was a creation of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad. In response, Ambassador Dagan made a sarcastic remark affirming Petro's statement. He added a satirical claim about the Elders of Zion founding the Gulf Clan and alleged connections to Colombian paramilitary groups.



Tensions between the two nations escalated after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, targeting civilian and military sites in Israel from Gaza and taking hostages. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on the enclave. Petro, in his online commentary, expressed his longstanding interest in the Gaza conflict and emphasized the historical injustices suffered by the Palestinian people.



He condemned what he referred to as "neo-Nazi" forces advocating for the destruction of Palestinian culture, freedom, and people. The dispute underscores the complex international relations surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



