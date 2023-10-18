Human Rights Crisis In Armenia - Why West Is Indifferent?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Information on violations of human rights, persecutions, murders
and many similar criminogenic situations was published in Armenia.
However, if we look carefully through the processes, we can see
that the situation continues to become more serious. The reasons
are both complex and serious.
Everyone knows that the Pashinyan government is constantly
receiving instructions from the West and is loyal to the forces
there. The government, which rejected Russia, its ally for two
hundred years, at the request of the West, has become so aggressive
that it is even ready to lay asphalt over all the obstacles it sees
in front of it. The point is that the reactions given by the West
are based on all the said facts. The West, which constantly
implements the policy of double standards, does not comment on the
violation of human rights in Yerevan.
For example, in recent years, there have been many official and
unofficial reports on the human rights problem in Armenia. More
widespread of them are suicide, political persecution, and the
intolerable conditions of forced military service. In general, more
deaths have been observed in Armenia during the last 2 years, a
large percentage of which are related to chaotic incidents in
military service, and most importantly, the humiliating defeat in
the Second Garabagh War. It should be noted that most of the
obtained facts refer to non-combat conditions.
In particular, it should be noted that after the defeat in the
Second Garabagh War, more than two thousand protesters demanding
Pashinyan's resignation were arrested on the streets of Yerevan. At
present, the persecution of those who participated in and organized
the protests continues. Even the photos taken clearly show that
there are facts of violence against the protesters.
It should be recalled that Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan, who
always presents himself as a 'democratic leader', repeatedly stated
in the media that he was allegedly being harassed and blackmailed.
He said that his family is constantly persecuted and that he faces
danger because of his "democratic views". However, the recent
events in Armenia completely refuted the views of the Prime
Minister.
After the Second Garabakh War, the body of the protester Garnik
Petrosyan, who entered the parliament building and demanded
Pashinyan's resignation, was found under the bridge a few days
later, once again showed that freedom of speech and choice in
Armenia is at a non-existent level. Moreover, the issue of
Petrosyan's death still remains mysterious.
In early April 2022, protests in Armenia began over the
implementation of the November 10, 2020, tripartite statement and
the prospect of a potential peace treaty with Azerbaijan after
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met in Brussels, Belgium on April 6 , 2022, for a joint
summit hosted by the European Council. The protest movement was
attended by activists from various opposition forces and the
relatives of fallen and wounded servicemen of the Second Garabagh
War.
Protests continued until June, with demonstrations in Yerevan
and other cities demanding the resignation of the government.
Police detained dozens of protesters who marched and blocked roads
to Armenia's capital Yerevan, calling for the resignation of Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
According to official data, as of June 6, 2022, over 2,100
participants were detained. Police mistreated both protesters and
the media covering the events with such force that activists
described it as "brutal". During rallies on Proshyan Street, the
police fired stun grenades against the protesters, injuring dozens
of people.
Yes, the fact that Pashinyan repeatedly threatened the
opposition by saying "I will pave an asphalt road over you" can be
considered a manifestation of his attitude towards the people. In a
word, human rights in Armenia continue in the form of secret
persecutions, murders, and public violence against the people.
The same situation is happening in the field of media in
Armenia. When Pashinyan came to power, he started his first mission
with the mysterious death of Mher Yegiazaryan, the director of the
"Haynews" news site. Apparently, Mher Yegiazaryan, who was
accused of fraud and died in prison after a hunger strike on
January 26, 2019, was one of Pashinyan's main targets. Therefore,
even after his arrest, attacks were organized on the editorial
office of the site.
The violence against the masses who wanted to express their
peaceful protests continued even after the September 20
anti-terrorist measures. Currently, many protesters have been
arrested and many lives are at risk.
The events that have taken place show that Pashinyan, a figure
of the West, is engaged in creating a criminal situation in the
country only by executing the orders of the forces under his
command. This poses a serious threat not only to Armenia, but also
to the future of the region. Just as the Prime Minister, who
expressed his opinion about signing peace with Azerbaijan a day
ago, decides to make a deal on buying arms from France the next
day. Can a leader who takes such a volatile position take adequate
steps for the security of the region?
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107264372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.