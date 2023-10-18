Human Rights Crisis In Armenia - Why West Is Indifferent?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Information on violations of human rights, persecutions, murders and many similar criminogenic situations was published in Armenia. However, if we look carefully through the processes, we can see that the situation continues to become more serious. The reasons are both complex and serious.

Everyone knows that the Pashinyan government is constantly receiving instructions from the West and is loyal to the forces there. The government, which rejected Russia, its ally for two hundred years, at the request of the West, has become so aggressive that it is even ready to lay asphalt over all the obstacles it sees in front of it. The point is that the reactions given by the West are based on all the said facts. The West, which constantly implements the policy of double standards, does not comment on the violation of human rights in Yerevan.

For example, in recent years, there have been many official and unofficial reports on the human rights problem in Armenia. More widespread of them are suicide, political persecution, and the intolerable conditions of forced military service. In general, more deaths have been observed in Armenia during the last 2 years, a large percentage of which are related to chaotic incidents in military service, and most importantly, the humiliating defeat in the Second Garabagh War. It should be noted that most of the obtained facts refer to non-combat conditions.

In particular, it should be noted that after the defeat in the Second Garabagh War, more than two thousand protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation were arrested on the streets of Yerevan. At present, the persecution of those who participated in and organized the protests continues. Even the photos taken clearly show that there are facts of violence against the protesters.







It should be recalled that Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan, who always presents himself as a 'democratic leader', repeatedly stated in the media that he was allegedly being harassed and blackmailed. He said that his family is constantly persecuted and that he faces danger because of his "democratic views". However, the recent events in Armenia completely refuted the views of the Prime Minister.

After the Second Garabakh War, the body of the protester Garnik Petrosyan, who entered the parliament building and demanded Pashinyan's resignation, was found under the bridge a few days later, once again showed that freedom of speech and choice in Armenia is at a non-existent level. Moreover, the issue of Petrosyan's death still remains mysterious.







In early April 2022, protests in Armenia began over the implementation of the November 10, 2020, tripartite statement and the prospect of a potential peace treaty with Azerbaijan after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels, Belgium on April 6 , 2022, for a joint summit hosted by the European Council. The protest movement was attended by activists from various opposition forces and the relatives of fallen and wounded servicemen of the Second Garabagh War.

Protests continued until June, with demonstrations in Yerevan and other cities demanding the resignation of the government. Police detained dozens of protesters who marched and blocked roads to Armenia's capital Yerevan, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to official data, as of June 6, 2022, over 2,100 participants were detained. Police mistreated both protesters and the media covering the events with such force that activists described it as "brutal". During rallies on Proshyan Street, the police fired stun grenades against the protesters, injuring dozens of people.

Yes, the fact that Pashinyan repeatedly threatened the opposition by saying "I will pave an asphalt road over you" can be considered a manifestation of his attitude towards the people. In a word, human rights in Armenia continue in the form of secret persecutions, murders, and public violence against the people.

The same situation is happening in the field of media in Armenia. When Pashinyan came to power, he started his first mission with the mysterious death of Mher Yegiazaryan, the director of the "Haynews" news site. Apparently, Mher Yegiazaryan, who was accused of fraud and died in prison after a hunger strike on January 26, 2019, was one of Pashinyan's main targets. Therefore, even after his arrest, attacks were organized on the editorial office of the site.







The violence against the masses who wanted to express their peaceful protests continued even after the September 20 anti-terrorist measures. Currently, many protesters have been arrested and many lives are at risk.

The events that have taken place show that Pashinyan, a figure of the West, is engaged in creating a criminal situation in the country only by executing the orders of the forces under his command. This poses a serious threat not only to Armenia, but also to the future of the region. Just as the Prime Minister, who expressed his opinion about signing peace with Azerbaijan a day ago, decides to make a deal on buying arms from France the next day. Can a leader who takes such a volatile position take adequate steps for the security of the region?