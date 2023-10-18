Five Russian Observation Posts Destroyed In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-two Russian invaders have been eliminated and five enemy observation posts destroyed in southern Ukraine over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Southern Defense Forces continue completing fire missions. Over the past day, the enemy has suffered losses as follows: 22 occupiers, one Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, one gun, two armored vehicles,” the report states.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military smashed five enemy observation posts.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and October 18, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 290,050 troops.