Russians Drop Bomb In Occupied Kakhovka In Kherson Region At Night, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russians dropped one of the bombs on the right bank of the Kherson region in occupied Kakhovka.

The Kakhovka City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At about 2 a.m., one of the KABs that the occupiers dropped on the right bank fell in Kakhovka, near the arboretum. The premises of Opentek were destroyed," the statement said.

As noted, the houses next to the factory were also significantly damaged.

As reported, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.