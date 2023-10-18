Oil rates up as Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates

(MENAFN) Global oil rates experienced a notable surge on Wednesday due to concerns that the conflict between Israel and the armed Palestinian group Hamas might escalate and lead to potential disruptions in the global oil supply chain.



The markets worldwide factored in risk premiums after a reported missile strike on a hospital in Gaza City resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, including doctors, patients, and individuals seeking shelter. Both sides involved in the conflict have placed blame on each other for this tragic incident.



Brent crude futures saw an increase of nearly 3 percent, reaching USD92.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures surged over 3 percent to USD89.27 per barrel. Both of these benchmark oil prices rose by more than USD2 per barrel, marking their highest levels in a two-week period during the trading session.



In addition to geopolitical tensions, other factors contributing to the rise in oil prices included a significant reduction in US crude stocks, which dropped by nearly 4.4 million barrels during the week ending on October 13. This decrease was considerably steeper than the 300,000 barrel drop that analysts had initially projected.



Furthermore, the faster-than-expected growth of the Chinese economy in the third quarter, along with recent waves of policy measures, is expected to support a potential economic recovery, thereby driving demand from the world's second-largest economy. Chinese oil refinery throughput in September reached a record daily rate, showing a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year, as refiners increased production to meet strong demand for transportation fuel, particularly during the Golden Week holiday, and to accommodate the resurgence in manufacturing activity.

