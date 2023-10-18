Turkmenistan And China Identify Priority Areas Of Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Turkmenistan and China have identified priority areas of bilateral
cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the First Deputy Premier of
the State Council of the People's Republic of China, member of the
Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the
Communist Party of China, Ding Xuexiang, and Chairman of the
People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during
his working visit to Beijing.
During the meeting, both sides stressed the similarity or
coincidence of views on topical issues on the world agenda, which
contributes to strengthening a trusting dialogue in the interests
of both countries.
They highlighted priority areas of bilateral cooperation,
including the trade and economic sphere, fuel and energy, transport
and communication sectors, industry, agriculture, and other
areas.
Furthermore, the parties discussed the development of
partnership relations between the parliaments of the two countries
and the intensification of cultural and humanitarian
cooperation.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and China
is an important element of the foreign policy of both countries and
has been actively developing for many years. Based on long-term
partnerships, it covers various sectors, including energy,
transport, trade, and infrastructure projects.
