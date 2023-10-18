EU`s most robust associates quarrel over supports

(MENAFN) France and Germany find themselves at an impasse regarding the allocation of government funding to extend the operational life of nuclear reactors, creating a roadblock in the European Union's (EU) ambitious green agenda. This deadlock over the utilization of state-backed two-way Contracts for Differences (CFDs) for nuclear risks is pivotal in determining the future of renewable energy production in the region. The outcome of this disagreement rests heavily on reaching an agreement between the European Union's two most influential member states.



While Germany has fully phased out nuclear energy, France remains heavily reliant on its aging nuclear power plants for electricity generation, accounting for 63 percent of the country's total electricity production last year. This stark contrast in energy policies has led to a contentious debate over the role of nuclear power during the transition to more sustainable energy sources.



France's Energy Transition Minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, expressed concerns that some European Union member states aim to systematically weaken the competitiveness of nuclear power in favor of renewables. She emphasized the need to avoid a zero-sum game scenario, highlighting the complexity of balancing different energy sources in the transition to a greener future.



Conversely, Germany has voiced apprehensions that France might exploit the latest proposal to revamp the European Union's power market, potentially granting unfair advantages to its nuclear sector and causing price discrepancies across the region. Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, expressed disappointment in the current stalemate, indicating that without an agreement on a level playing field for existing installations, Germany cannot endorse the proposal. This division between the European Union's powerhouse nations underscores the challenges in harmonizing energy policies and achieving a unified approach towards sustainable energy production.



