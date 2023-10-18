EU Council head warns of potential refugee crisis because of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) European Council President Charles Michel has warned that the violent conflict between Palestinian groups and Israel poses a severe threat to the EU since it may lead to a fresh wave of refugees.



Michel noted during a news conference on Tuesday that Egypt, which borders Gaza and is currently dealing with "millions of refugees," is an example of how "the situation can have... very serious consequences for this country and it can have direct consequences for us in Europe."



In light of this, the official went on, it is imperative that the EU work with Egypt to create a wide migration relationship in order to ease Gaza access. He added that the border crossing location has been the subject of numerous attacks and that Cairo has signaled that it does not want to open borders with the Palestinian territory.



“Egypt also sees it as a threat to maintaining the possibility of a two-state solution,” he declared, indicating a theory that envisions the State of Israel and the State of Palestine coexisting.



Michel emphasized that the recent surge in regional tensions has had a profound impact globally, leading to increased divisions among various groups. In light of this situation, he urged European Union leaders to collaborate in an effort to alleviate tensions by combating both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

