Russian Pharma Industry witnesses increase in figures of clinical traits

(MENAFN) In response to sanctions, major foreign pharmaceutical companies have ceased their clinical trial activities in Russia, creating an opportunity for domestic pharmaceutical firms to step up.



According to reports from the Russian register of approvals for clinical trials, there has been a substantial increase in the number of clinical trials conducted by Russian pharmaceutical companies compared to the previous year.



R-Pharm, a prominent Russian pharmaceutical multinational, stands out with a remarkable increase in approvals for clinical studies. In the current year alone, the company has obtained 22 approvals, a significant surge from the seven permits it received during the first nine months of the preceding year. Similarly, Geropharm has experienced a fivefold year-on-year increase, going from four approvals in 2022 to an impressive twenty in 2023. Pharmstandard has also more than doubled its approvals, securing eleven permits.



Generium, a Russian biotechnology company, has increased its clinical trials from six in 2022 to eight in the current year. Akrikhin, a leading pharmaceutical firm in the country, faced a notable shift in fortunes. While the company did not secure any approvals in the first three quarters of 2022, it has already obtained six permits this year.



The surge in research activity within the Russian pharmaceutical sector comes as several international pharmaceutical giants, including Pfizer, Bayer, Gilead, Novartis, MSD, Sanofi, and AbbVie, have announced the suspension of new clinical trials in the country due to Western sanctions targeting Moscow. Notably, German drugmaker Bayer has taken significant measures, putting a halt to all 'non-essential' operations in Russia, including advertising, promotional activities, investment projects, and new business development. However, the company continues to supply health and agriculture products to both Russia and its closest ally, Belarus.



