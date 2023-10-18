Six Airports In France Evacuated Over Bomb Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Six airports near French capital of Paris were evacuated on Wednesday due to bomb threats, according to local authorities.

French news service (BFM) quoted police sources as saying that the six evacuated airports were Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais.

The source also confirmed that the airports were evacuated and bomb disposal team is currently working on dispelling doubts.

The French civil aviation directorate mentioned that flight movement at the said airports has been paused for the time being.

The Palace of Versailles was evacuated on Tuesday for the second time this week following a bomb threat.

Security level in the country was raised after knife attack north of the country had left one dead and three injured.

President Emmanuel Macron, to boost security, had ordered the deployment of 7,000 soldiers. (end)

