Arab Housing Ministers's 88Th Meeting Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction held its 88th meeting at the Arab League's headquarter on Wednesday.

In a speech at the event, Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt and its permamnent envoy at the Arab League Amjad Adaileh affirmed the importance of the meeting's agenda in facing housing and reconstruction issues, as a result of natural disasters and climate change that affected infrastructure of Arab countries.

He underlined the need for coordination and partnership between Arab states, as well as with regional and international organizations specialized in reconstruction.

On her part, Chief of the Department of Environment, Housing, Water Resources and Sustainable Development at the Arab League Shahira Wahbi said the meeting will follow up on the implementation of the global sustainable development plan 2030 and the Arab executive strategy for housing and urban development.

The meeting also discusses preparations for the fifth Arab Ministerial Forum for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development to be held in Libya from 19 to 21 December.

Moreover, Wahbi said the meeting will discuss supporting Somalia in training workers in the housing field, supporting reconstruction in Yemen and rehabilitation of cities affected by conflict, natural disasters and those under Israeli occupation. (end)

