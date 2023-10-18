35Th Arab IPU Emergency Conference Kicks Off In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The 35th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) kicked off on Wednesday in Iraq's capital Baghdad, with a Kuwaiti Parliament delegation, including MPs Mohammad Al-Mahan and Fahad Bin Jamea, attending.

President of the Arab IPU and Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammad Al-Halbousi said in his opening speech that the conference is held in light of the recent escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the brutal aggression of the occupation forces against the Palestinian people.

The conference seeks to take an Arab parliamentary position regarding the situation in the occupied territories, and take a firm and effective stance to end the violence against Palestinians as well as hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their barbaric actions against a defenseless people.

Al-Halbouse called on the international community to intervene immediately to stop the military actions, and horrific massacres against Palestinians, and work to deliever urgent humanitarian, food, and medical aid.

The conference will issue a final statement today expressing its support for the Palestinian situation and people as they face ongoing Israeli attacks. (end) ahh

