Russian deputy PM claims people will still be utilizing coal in five decades from now

(MENAFN) In a recent interview on Soloviev LIVE TV's social media channel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak shared his outlook on the energy landscape for the next 50 years. Novak emphasized that despite technological advancements, traditional energy sources like coal and firewood will persist as primary heating fuels for homes in the foreseeable future. He also predicted a continued presence of hydropower and a minor role for conventional hydrocarbon sources in the global energy mix. Novak, a former energy minister, pointed out that while coal, oil, and gas will still be utilized, their overall shares in energy provision will gradually diminish over time.



Novak highlighted that the European Union (EU) is reverting to coal-fired power generation due to what he deemed as "ineffective and unreasonable decisions" to turn away from Russian gas.



He emphasized that Russian gas is not only environmentally friendly but also an economically viable and dependable energy resource. As a result, Novak sees a continued role for this energy source, especially in regions grappling with energy transition challenges.



In parallel, Novak emphasized a growing trend towards the adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind generation. He anticipates a significant increase in the deployment of these technologies in the years ahead, underscoring the global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.



Last year, Novak announced that Moscow was redirecting over 25 million tons of Russian coal from the EU to Asian markets due to Western sanctions. China emerged as a major buyer of Russian coal after the European Union ceased its coal imports from Russia entirely. The European Commission estimated that the embargo would impact a quarter of all Russian coal exports, valued at over USD8 billion annually. In 2022, Russia shipped more than seven million tons of coal to China, solidifying the Asian nation's position as a key market for Russian coal exports.



