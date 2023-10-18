Yandex develops self-driving cab examination in Sochi

(MENAFN) Russian technology giant, Yandex, has initiated trials for its autonomous taxi service in the popular Black Sea destination of Sochi. The testing phase will involve deploying 20 self-driving vehicles in the bustling Sirius urban settlement, serving key locations such as Sirius University, Sochi Park, Delta and Gamma Sirius hotels, and Olympic Prospect. Interested participants have been invited to join the trial via the Yandex website, with the option to request a robotaxi through the Yandex Go app. It is worth noting that Russian law presently mandates a human supervisor be present in algorithm-driven vehicles at all times.



Yandex foresees a surge in demand for autonomous taxis in Sochi, attributed to the rising influx of tourists to the region. The company's pilot program in Sochi is an extension of the knowledge gained from operating a self-driving taxi service in Innopolis, an innovation-focused town in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan. Since 2018, residents of Innopolis have completed over 60,000 autonomous rides, showcasing the technology's potential impact.



Earlier in June, Yandex introduced its self-driving taxi service in Yasenevo, one of Moscow’s largest districts. Notably, all robotaxi journeys are priced at an affordable 100 rubles (USD1), according to the company's statement. This expansion marks a significant step towards normalizing autonomous transport within urban environments, potentially revolutionizing the future of transportation in Russia.



