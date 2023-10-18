Notice Regarding The Increase Of Authorized Capital For Orkela Uab

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With this notice, we inform you that in 2023 October 9 The sole shareholder of ORKELA UAB (hereinafter - the Company ), the closed-end real estate investment fund for informed investors Lords LB Special Fund IV (fund code I032; hereinafter - the Shareholder ), has made a decision to increase the Company's authorized capital from EUR 1,000,000 to EUR 1,050,000 by issuing 2,000 ordinary registered shares The company's shares, each of which has a nominal value of EUR 25.

The issue price of all the Company's new shares is equal to EUR 3,500,000, of which: the sum of the nominal values of the new shares in the amount of EUR 50,000 and the share premium in the amount of EUR 3,450,000.

The company's newly registered authorized capital and updated articles of association were registered in the Legal Entities Register Center in 2023 October 16.

Accordingly, we inform you that after the increase of the Company's authorized capital, the Company's own capital is not less than 1⁄2 of the Company's authorized capital, as provided for in Article 38 point 3 of the Law on Joint-Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

UAB "Orkela".

Director Anastasia Pociene

