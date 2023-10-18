Podcastone (PODC) Expands Podcast Network Slate To 178 Shows And Over 3 Million Hours Of Programming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Lineup Includes 15 New Shows, Over 1,500 Episodes, and 2,000 Hours of Programming Year to Date

PodcastOne Named Top 10 Publisher for September According to Podtrac

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has increased its overall slate of shows to 178 for a total of over 3 million programming hours and nearly 60,000 episodes. PodcastOne has added 15 new shows to the network for a combined 1,500 episodes and over 2,000 hours of available programming year to date.

“PodcastOne has had a record year due in no small part to us launching and acquiring several key podcasts. We've honed our growth and expanded our line-up of programming to complement top performing podcasts already in existence on our network. Working as a cohesive unit from talent acquisition to marketing to sales has given PodcastOne the ability to grow each and every show on our platform making for a robust network for both listeners and advertisers alike,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

New to PodcastOne podcasts include Brendan Schaub's The Schaub Show, Golden Hour and The Fighter and The Kid, Rabia Chaudry's Nighty Night, the smash comedy hit I've Had It, Bad Bad Thing: The Blackstone Sisters, Some More News, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, and The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank.

PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Trust Me. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, I've Had It, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

