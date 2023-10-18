LATRO PARTICIPATES IN UZBEKISTAN's ICT WEEK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Understand. Innovate. Solve.

LATRO Marks One Year of Investment and Delivery of Advanced Data Analytics to the ICT Sector

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LATRO , a global leader in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions for the telecommunications industry, announces its participation in ICT Week. ICT Week is the largest regional event dedicated to the information and communication technologies industry and hosted in Tashkent by the Ministry of Development of Information and Communication Technologies (MCIT) of Uzbekistan.

At the previous year's event, LATRO signed an agreement with the Republican Center of Control of the Telecommunications Network of Uzbekistan ("RTMC”), and MCIT to invest in the development of an AI data analytics platform enabling the Ministry to secure the country's telecommunication infrastructure, assure quality of service, and enhance network security. Over the last year, LATRO established a local venture in the country and launched the platform.

“We are proud of our contribution to the ICT sector in Uzbekistan and looking forward to participating in another ICT Week event. The event will mark one year during which we delivered on our investment and launched services on the platform. But this is just the beginning, and we expect to see further developments and positive impacts to the ICT sector in Uzbekistan and the region in the years ahead,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

Mr. Reinhart will be in attendance at ICT Week along with the Managing Director of LATRO's local venture, Global Telecommunications Centre (GTC), Mr. Lilian Chisalita. Mr. Reinhart and Mr. Chisalita will be participating in strategic meetings with leaders in the ICT sector during the week.

About LATRO

LATRO is an innovative solution provider to the global telecommunications market. The company empowers mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed KPIs, and protect their networks. LATRO's data analytics-driven products and services have enabled Communication Service Providers in over fifty countries to beat fraud and protect revenue and infrastructure, powering investment and growth in these markets. For more information about LATRO, visit .

Shannon Singh

LATRO Group, Inc.



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn