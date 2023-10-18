US military faces recruitment challenges amid competition with citizen jobs

(MENAFN) As reported by a US-based news agency on Tuesday, the US Army, Navy, and Air Force are not meeting their recruitment goals this year as the Pentagon finds it difficult to compete with civilian jobs. Additionally, as many as 77 percent of young people have been declared unsuitable to serve.



According to the news agency, the US Army only recruited roughly 50,000 new members at the conclusion of its recruitment year on September 30, falling short of its goal of adding 65,000 new members. The army has failed to reach its target for three years running, which has forced military leaders to reduce open jobs and reduce the number of soldiers on active service to 452,000 from 485,000 in 2021.



Even though some military divisions are lowering their recruitment requirements and even offering cash compensation of as much as USD75.000 to join, Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth told reporters this month that the recruitment bottleneck has created "an existential issue for us."



The main causes of the recruitment effort's halt are the enormous number of Americans looking for work in the private civilian sector and the fact that many US kids aren't even considered qualified to apply. Up to 77 percent of young people in the US are unable to enroll for a number of reasons, such as being overweight, abusing drugs, or having physical or mental disabilities, according to a new research by the US Department of Defense.

