Russia warns of reciprocal actions in response to Western use of frozen assets

(MENAFN) Finance Minister Anton Siluanov cautioned that Moscow would take reciprocal actions if Western nations decided to use the proceeds derived from frozen Russian assets.



This warning came in response to a recent proposal by several countries to utilize the profits generated from investing these frozen Russian assets to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine.



“We have frozen the funds of unfriendly countries as well […] Then, we will do the same in this case,” the Finance Minister declared.



Almost USD300 billion of Russian forex reserves have allegedly been frozen since Russia’s military operation in Ukraine started. Based on official calculations, the Russian central bank’s reserves declined by 8.4 percent in the last year.



In July, a prominent EU clearing house, Euroclear, headquartered in Belgium, disclosed that it had earned €2.28 billion (approximately USD2.4 billion) in the first half of 2023. A significant portion of this income, over €1.7 billion, was reported to be derived from profit generated by managing frozen Russian assets.



Euroclear is estimated to be custodian of approximately €196.6 billion (USD207,6 billion) worth of Russian assets, with the majority belonging to the Bank of Russia. It has been reported that the EU has frozen around €207 billion (USD218,6 billion) in Russian assets and reserves since February 2022.



EU policymakers are expected to deliberate on the implementation of a windfall tax applied to the profits generated from these immobilized funds, which is anticipated to yield around €3 billion (approximately USD3.16 billion) in revenue.



In a recent development, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, announced that his country would transfer the tax revenue, amounting to €1.7 billion (around USD1.79 billion), generated from seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

