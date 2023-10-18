Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 16 October 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 46.6 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 1.8 pence per share which will be paid on 9 November 2023 to those shareholders on the register on 13 October 2023.
