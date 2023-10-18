Arbutus To Present At H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) (“Arbutus” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Arbutus management team will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conference:
H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference: Formal Presentation on October 25, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET
To access the live webcast of the presentation please visit: . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website for a limited time after the event.
About Arbutus
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to identify and develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). We believe the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Our pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran is the only RNAi that has generated meaningful clinical data demonstrating an impact on both surface antigen reduction and reawakening of the HBV-specific immune response. Imdusiran is currently in two Phase 2a combination clinical trials. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. We are also exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit .
Contact Information
Investors and Media
Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email:
