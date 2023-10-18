(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Inflation: How to Win in Private Label - Lessons from France, Germany and the UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Private label - retailers' alternatives to brands - tend to benefit from inflation. However, despite record inflation in France, Germany and the UK, the market share of private label in the three countries remained broadly stable across FMCGs in 2022.

This is changing in 2023. This briefing analyses the reasons for the lukewarm performance of private label in 2022, how 2023 is different, and outlines key steps to capitalise on the positive tailwinds to win in private label going forward.

How to Win in Private Label - Lessons from France, Germany and the UK global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Snacks market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.

It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world.

Insight into how these trends are shaping demand in 2023 informs forecasts to 2027, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Reframe perception of private label as affordable quality

Expand e-commerce

