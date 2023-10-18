Azerion Group N.V. Confirms Early Redemption Of Its Outstanding Senior Secured Bonds Due April 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT")) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.



Amsterdam, 18 October 2023 - Pursuant to a notice of early redemption dated 15 September 2023, Azerion Group N.V. (the " Company " or " Azerion ") announced a conditional early redemption in full (the " Early Redemption ") of all outstanding senior secured callable fixed rate bonds maturing in April 2024 with ISIN SE0015837794 (the " Bonds "). We refer to the terms and conditions of the Bonds, originally dated 23 April 2021 as amended from time to time, most recently pursuant to an amendment and restatement agreement dated 20 December 2022 (the " Terms and Conditions "). Terms defined in the Terms and Conditions have the same meaning in this notice unless given a different meaning herein.



The Early Redemption was conditional upon inter alia the successful issue of the Company's initial EUR 165,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds (the " New Bonds ") prior to the record date (being 23 October 2023) (the " Record Date ").

We hereby inform that the conditions for the Early Redemption have been satisfied and that the Early Redemption is now unconditional and may not be revoked or withdrawn. As previously communicated, the redemption will be made on 30 October 2023 and the redemption amount will be paid to the Bondholders holding Bonds on the Record Date.

The Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange as soon as possible.

