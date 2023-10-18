Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size To Surpass USD 24.44 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 15.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global disposable medical gloves market size was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2022 the market is predicted to reach USD 24.44 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during forecast period. Growing Awareness Regarding Safety and Hygiene to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) to Foster Market Growth Disposable medical gloves prevent infection transmission and are used extensively during surgeries. The growing awareness regarding health and hygiene is expected to boost the demand for gloves. Furthermore, increasing number of surgical procedures are expected to increase the adoption of the product. Moreover, the rising focus on acquisitions and novel product launches may fuel the market expansion. Fortune Business InsightsTM presents this information in its report titled“Disposable Medical Gloves Market, 2023-2030.”

Request a Sample PDF :

Notable Industry Development: January 2022: Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced the launch of Kimtech Opal Nitrile Gloves. The new gloves claimed to be suitable for life sciences and non-sterile drug manufacturing purposes as well as research & production facilities. Key Takeaways :

Market Was Positively Impacted by Implementation of Preventive Measures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

High Demand for Examination Gloves in COVID-19 Tests and Mass Vaccinations to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Awareness of Hygiene and Safety from Healthcare-Associated Infections to Drive Market Growth

Rising Number of Healthcare Facilities Globally to Drive Market Growth Allergies Associated with Several Types of Gloves to Hinder Market Growth

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc. (Thailand)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Hartalega (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia) Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

COVID-19 Impact: Strong Demand for Product from Healthcare Sector Boosted Market Growth During COVID-19 This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to robust demand for the product. The sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 patients led to the adoption of high-quality and effective medical gloves. Moreover, many market players increased their production capacities in 2021 to cater to the strong demand for disposable gloves. This move helped them record high revenue margins during this period. These factors propelled the market growth during the pandemic.

To know more about the impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 15.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 24.44 Billion Base Year 2022 Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size in 2022 USD 7.89 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 208 Segments covered By Material, By Application, By Category, By End-User





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Awareness Regarding Safety and Hygiene to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) to Foster Market Growth

Rising awareness among the population regarding the role of disposable medical gloves in preventing HAIs is expected to fuel the market development. Rising healthcare expenditure in several countries is expected to boost the adoption of the product. In addition, the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure in developed countries may foster the disposable medical gloves market growth.

However, allergies associated with different kinds of medical gloves may hinder the market's progress in the coming years.





Segmentation:

Product Use Increased in Medical Examinations Due to Growing Number of Diagnostic Tests During Pandemic

By application, the market is segmented into surgical and examination. The examination segment held a dominant market share in 2022 as the number of diagnostic tests used by healthcare providers during the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus increased considerably.

Growing Use of Nitrile Gloves to Boost Demand for Synthetic Materials

As per material, the market is bifurcated into synthetic and latex. The synthetic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as more end-users are opting for nitrile gloves over latex ones for better protection against germs and harmful chemicals.





Quick Buy - Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Report:





Powder-Free Gloves to Gain Traction Due to Their Attractive Features

Based on category, the market is divided into powdered and powder-free. The powder-free segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to record a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeframe due to the beneficial features they offer. These advantages include high versatility, superior water resistance, and protection against allergic reactions.

Hospitals & Clinics to Increase Product Use Due to Rising Patient Admissions

On the basis of end-user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic/pathology labs, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the global disposable medical gloves market share during the forecast period due to the growing patient admissions in hospitals and clinics.

Geographically, the market report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and highlights key areas, such as top applications, materials, end-users, and product categories. It also offers insights into the latest market trends, drivers, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. Apart from the abovementioned factors, the market report covers several factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.





Regional Insights:

Strong Investments by Governments to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the disposable medical gloves market share due to strong investments by governments. The market value in North America stood at USD 3.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries in ASCs and hospitals may boost the demand for the product in the region. In addition, strong demand for excellent quality powder-free gloves may foster the regional market's progress.

The market for disposable medical gloves in Europe is expected to capture a major market share due to the rising awareness regarding HAI and strong healthcare expenditure by governments. In addition, increasing patient visits to hospitals and clinics may bolster market development.

Competitive Landscape:

Malaysian Glove Manufacturers to Dominate Market by Launching Novel Products

The market's competitive landscape is highly consolidated due to the presence of prominent companies, such as Hartalega and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Top Glove Corporation Bhd is one of the key market players that is increasing its focus on introducing new products in the market. Some of the other market players include ANSELL LTD., Semperit AG Holding, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.





Ask for Customization of this Report:





Table Of Contents :



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Healthcare Expenditure, By Region



Overview of Rubber Gloves Demand



Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships)



Production Statistics Overview, By Key Players



Import-Export Scenario of Gloves, Key Countries, 2022



Raw Material Pricing Trends



Per-capita Consumption of Rubber Gloves, By Key Countries

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value in USD billion & Volume in million pieces)





Surgical



Examination



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material (Value in USD billion)





Latex Synthetic





















Nitrile







Neoprene







Polyisoprene Others







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value in USD billion)





Powdered



Powder-free



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user (Value in USD billion)





Hospitals and Clinics





Diagnostic/Pathology Labs





Dental Clinics



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value in USD billion & Volume in million pieces)





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value in USD billion & Volume in million pieces)





Surgical



Examination



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material (Value in USD billion)





Latex Synthetic





















Nitrile







Neoprene







Polyisoprene Others







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value in USD billion)





Powdered



Powder-free



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user (Value in USD billion)





Hospitals and Clinics





Diagnostic/Pathology Labs





Dental Clinics



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region (Value in USD billion)





U.S.





By Category





Canada By Category

Toc Continue..





FAQs :

How big is the Disposable Medical Gloves Market?

The global disposable medical gloves market size was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 9.14 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to reach USD 24.44 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the Disposable Medical Gloves Market?

The increasing demand for nitrile gloves, growing adoption of powder-free gloves, and rising number of healthcare facilities are expected to drive the adoption of disposable medical gloves.





Related Reports:

Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

ePharmacy Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

Disposable Medical Gloves Market



Laparoscopy Instruments Market

U.S. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

Orthokeratology Lens Market

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Pneumonia Testing Market

Digital Pathology Market

India Plasma Fractionation Market

U.S. Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market

Orthopedic Power Tools Market

IV Flush Syringe Market

Mexico Hemostats Market

Europe Diet Pills Market

U.S. Dialysis Services Market

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Over The Counter Drugs Market

U.S. Behavioral Health Market

Bowie Dick Test Pack Market

U.K. Orthodontics Market

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market





Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast 2023-2030 Tags Disposable Medical Gloves Medical Gloves Industry Medical Gloves Market Medical Gloves Medical Gloves Market Analysis Related Links