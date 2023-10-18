Sustainable Labels Industry Size Soars At US$ 27.2 Billion By 2032: Growth Opportunities And Market Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rise of eco-friendly paper labels and strong paper recycling rates are driving growth in the sustainable labels sector.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Sustainable Labels Industry is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of US$ 15.6 billion in 2022. This growth is expected to continue steadily, as it is estimated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032, ultimately reaching a remarkable US$ 27.2 billion by 2032. The increasing emphasis on sustainability in consumer preferences is anticipated to be a significant driver of sustainable label sales. In 2021, the leading 5 providers were already holding a substantial 15 to 20% share of the global Sustainable Labels Industry, indicating a promising outlook for the industry.With sustainability becoming a more important factor in purchasing decisions, consumers are showing a keen inclination towards purchasing products with sustainable labels. As a result, industries like food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, and others are extensively using these ecofriendly labels. This will continue to boost the global Sustainable Labels Industry during the forecast period.Request A Sample Copy of This Research Report:Growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for packaged food products, and advancements in printing technologies are some of the key factors providing impetus to the growth of the global Sustainable Labels Industry.In recent years, paper labels have observed an increase in demand, and are predicted to hold the majority of the value share over the forecast period. The technology and devices used in production are upgraded with the rising demand for labels.Similarly, rising demand for packaged perishable products such as meat, poultry, and seafood is anticipated to increase the sales of sustainable labels during the forecast period.Manufacturers are also offering advanced labelling solutions to brand owners, which ultimately contributes to the growth of the Sustainable Labels Industry.Key Takeaways from Sustainable Labels IndustryBased on material type, the paper segment is estimated to account for market value of US$ 9.2 Bn in 2022.Based on end use, the food & beverage segment is projected to expand 1.6 times during the forecast period.With rapid growth of the food service industry, demand for sustainable packaging across South Asia is projected to grow at a healthy pace through 2032.North America is likely to hold a substantial share of the global Sustainable Labels Industry by the end of the forecast period.The Sustainable Labels Industry in India is poised to grow at a steady pace over the next ten years.“The increased environmental concerns is the major reason for the expansion of Sustainable Labels Industry. Besides this, advancements in printing technologies will also positively impact the global Sustainable Labels Industry during the assessment period,” – says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market InsightsReady to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology:Key Market PlayersHERMA GmbHCCL LabelAvery Products Pty Ltd.THE Label Makers LIMITEDBerkshire LabelsCrown Labels Mfg. Co LtdWeber Packaging Solutions.JK LabelsSignal Labels LtdVR Labels & StickersElevate Packaging, Inc.Innovia Films Inc.Checkpoint Systems, Inc.Impression LabelWEAVABELParamount LabelsConsumer Inclination towards Sustainable and Green Packaging Solutions Driving Sustainable Labels IndustryNowadays, consumers are more concerned about the environment. As a result, they are inclined towards sustainable packaging solutions which is one of the key factors driving the global Sustainable Labels Industry. These labels have foreseen substantial growth in adoption due to their various benefits such as easy application and easy recyclability. Growing inclination of consumers toward sustainable products along with the desire to pay more for the purchase of such products is expected to elevate the demand for sustainable labels during the forecast period. Sustainable Labels Industry by Category By Material Type: Plastic Paper By Label Type: Pressure Sensitive Labels (PSL) Shrink Labels Stretch Labels Wet Glue Labels Others (In-mold, Pre-gummed, etc.) By Printing Technology: Flexography Digital Gravure Screen Offset By End Use: Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Homecare Clothing & Apparels Chemicals Automobiles Others Consumer Goods By Region: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Middle East & Africa Oceania Author Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power. Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:Tamper Evident Labels Market Share : The market is on a robust growth trajectory, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The global market is forecasted to exhibit a valuation of US$ 19,124.6 million in 2022, and this figure is set to soar to an impressive US$ 34,249.3 million by 2032. Repositionable Labels Market Size : The market is poised for sustained growth, projected to maintain a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The global market is currently estimated to generate revenue in the vicinity of US$ 45.49 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to surpass a substantial milestone, reaching an estimated US$ 75.56 billion by the conclusion of 2032. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

