3Lines' Orbit Fund Invests $1.5M In Aarna Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We Build With The Bold

3Lines Venture Capital announced today that its Orbit Fund has invested $1 in Aarna Networks, a software and SaaS company based in San Jose, CA.

DENVER, CO, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 3Lines Venture Capital announced today that its Orbit Fund has invested $1 in Aarna Networks , a software and SaaS company based in San Jose, CA. 3Lines co-lead this Series-A investment round along with LDV Partners, which led the round, Carat Venture Partners and NVIDIA.“Growth in the networks orchestration and management at the Cloud Edge is spurred both by the growth of data centers as well as a strong industry shift toward Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model. Modern enterprises want the flexibility to select a variety of infrastructure and application providers. These heterogeneous environments quickly lead to a level of complexity that existing solutions are unable to scale to. This is exactly where Aarna Networks comes in the play”, said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks.“This funding round will enable us to grow our business faster and solve complexity at scale for more customers,” Amar added.“Aarna Networks solves a very complex problem through its products, a Multi-Cluster Platform and a SaaS Solution for network orchestration at the Edge along with lifecycle management, real-time policy deployment with a closed loop automation platform for the Edge and 5G services”, said Kamalesh Dwivedi, President and General Partner, 3Lines Venture Capital.“We are excited to be a major part of this journey with Aarna Networks as they implement their solutions for network orchestration at the Cloud Edge, especially for the rollout of high growth 5G Services”, Dwivedi added.“Working with innovative and disruptor early stage companies for the past seven years has indeed been a rewarding journey for 3Lines”, echoed Krishna Kunapuli, CEO and General Partner at 3Lines,“a journey which is singularly focused on creating nonlinear, cross generational wealth for our investors”.ABOUT 3Lines3Lines ( ) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines invests in Future of Work, Workforce and Industry, Web3.0 and AI-powered early stage companies in the US and India.ABOUT Aarna NetworksAarna Networks ( ) is headquartered in San Jose, California, withoperations in the US and India. Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private edge 5G management complexity through zero touch edge orchestration at scale.

Investor Relations

3Lines Venture Capital

IR@3Lines

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn