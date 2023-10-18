Membrane Pump Market Strategic Plan For Positive Growth 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Membrane Pump Market Insight

Membrane Pump Market Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An increase in demand for membrane pumps from end-use industries, such as chemical, water & wastewater treatment, is expected to drive the membrane pump market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement has resulted in an increase in the adoption of membrane pumps in many industries. However, a problem associated with pulsation is expected to hinder the market growth. The global membrane pump market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Membrane pumps are part of the positive displacement pump group. An air motor propels it forward. The compressed air that is injected into the air chambers behind the membranes is used to move two membranes that are connected by a pump shaft back and forth. Membrane pumps are employed in a variety of industries, including construction and chemical industries due to their capacity to handle diverse types of fluids. The only stipulation is that compressed air should be available. Depending on the mechanism and operational needs of end-use applications, they are made in a variety of ways.

The rise in investment in water treatment facilities and the oil & gas industry is expected to be the main driver of the global membrane pump market. Increased demand for freshwater as a result of rising population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization has boosted the market growth in developing countries. Many compact membrane pumps with simpler designs have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs. This resulted in rise in membrane pump usage across a wide range of sectors, resulting in the membrane pump market's consistent expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, membrane pumps provide qualities, such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime, that make them excellent for a wide range of applications. Membrane pumps are well suited to transfer poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications, which is expected to boost the membrane pump market during the forecast period. These are some of the membrane pump market trends observed globally.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The membrane pump market is segmented on the basis of method, operation, discharge pressure, end-use industry, and region. By method, the market is classified into air-operated and electrically-operated. By operation, the market is bifurcated into single and double. By discharge pressure, the market is classified into up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar, and above 200 bar. By end-use industry, it is classified into chemical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The Membrane Pump industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Membrane Pump market include,

INGERSOLL RAND

EMEC S.R.L.

TAPFLO AB

LEWA GmbH

LEAK PROOF PUMPS

GRUNDFOS HOLDING

SEKO S.P.A

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION

XYLEM

Inquiry before Buying:

Key Findings Of The Study:

- The air-operated segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5%.

- The double segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5%.

- The up to 80 bar segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5.4%.

- The Water & Wastewater Treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020.

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4%.

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. Industrial Heat Pump Market -

2. Geothermal Heat Pump Market -

3. Diaphragm Pump Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn