Enlit Paris 2023: Smart Factory To Present Innovative Water Metering Solutions

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Factory will present an array of innovative water metering solutions , including traditional impeller-type water meters , as well as our latest product, the Ultrasonic Water Meter . Also we are ready introduce Electronic Metering Heads, designed for various hydraulic systems. This decision provide numerous benefits for manufacturers of mechanical water meters.The Ultrasonic Water Meter is the latest addition to Smart Factory's product line. This meter uses ultrasonic technology to measure the flow of water through a pipe, making it more accurate than traditional impeller-type meters. The Ultrasonic Water Meter is also more resistant to fouling and clogging, making it ideal for use in industrial applications.The Electronic Metering Heads are designed for various hydraulic systems. The benefits of these products will be of great interest to manufacturers of mechanical water meters. Thanks to this solution, mechanical water meters can be easily made smart.With its innovative products and solutions, Smart Factory is well-positioned to meet the needs of the water industry. We look forward to showcasing our products at Enlit Paris 2023.

