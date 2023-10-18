4 grandmasters share lead in Qatar Masters Open

(MENAFN) In the ongoing Qatar Masters Open chess tournament, India's SL Narayanan reached a tie at the top of the standings with Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov, creating a four-way deadlock for the lead. This level playing field features Arjun Erigaisi, Javokhir Sindarov, and Nodirbek Yakubboev, with all leading Grandmasters amassing five points each following the conclusion of the sixth round at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.



The competition is fierce, with eight other top contenders closely trailing the leaders. This group includes World No.1 and five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen, American No.2 seed Hikaru Nakamura, and India's top chess star, Dommaraju Gukesh, all holding 4.5 points each. The third edition of the esteemed championship resumed following a one-day break and has produced thrilling and closely contested matches.



SL Narayanan, the 13th seed in the tournament, was in a prime position to claim the top spot in the standings with a victory in the latest round. However, his draw against Uzbekistan's fifth seed, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, earned him only half a point, resulting in a shared lead.



Before the sixth round, Narayanan had been the sole contender with 4.5 points, leading the field with 12 other participants holding 4 points each. The balance of power shifted when Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov defeated India's Aditya Mithai, securing 5 points and placing him in third position. Similarly, Arjun Erigaisi, seeded sixth, clinched a victory against Rudik Makarian, elevating his score to 5 points.



Elsewhere in the competition, Dommaraju Gukesh, the fourth seed, handed his compatriot Rameshbabu Vaishali her first defeat in the tournament. Vaishali, known for being the sister of Praggnanandhaa, who recently challenged Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen at the Chess World Cup, created significant complications with the Black pieces but ultimately faltered due to time pressure.



Title favorite Magnus Carlsen continued to display his dominance by defeating Indian International Master Aditya Samanth, who is seeded 48th. This victory propelled Carlsen to a score of 4.5, positioning him in ninth place at the conclusion of the sixth round. The Qatar Masters Open continues to provide intense and captivating chess battles, with the leaderboard remaining highly competitive.

