Al-Sisi rejects relocating Gazans to Sinai Peninsula

(MENAFN) Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reiterated his rejection of relocating Gazans to the Sinai Peninsula due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



He emphasized the significance of not compromising on the Palestinian cause during a joint press conference in Cairo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Al-Sisi mentioned that millions of Egyptians would stand in support of this official stance.



He also proposed temporarily relocating Palestinians to the Negev Desert in Israel until the completion of military operations. This proposal came in the wake of more than 500 casualties resulting from an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, although Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.



The conflict originated on October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multifaceted surprise attack that included rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.



This action was portrayed as retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalating violence by Israeli settlers. In response, the Israeli military initiated Operation Swords of Iron, targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



UN head Antonio Guterres has demanded a "immediate humanitarian cease-fire" in order to alleviate the "epic human suffering," drawing criticism from all corners of the globe.



Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis.

