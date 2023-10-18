Iran's President denounces horrific incident of striking Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has denounced the horrific incident that struck the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, threatening to "soon engulf" Israel in flames.



In a post published on X late Tuesday, Raisi declared the "flames of American-Israeli bombs" thrown at the Gaza hospital will "soon engulf the Zionists."



"The silence of any free person is not permissible in the face of this war crime," he commented, announcing that Wednesday is the day of "public mourning" nationally.



According to Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, about 500 people died in the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital late on Tuesday, as reported by a Turkish news agency.



A growing number of non-governmental organizations and world leaders have declared that Israel's bombing campaign of the besieged enclave, which includes homes, hospitals, and places of worship, violates international law and may amount to war crimes. The airstrike occurred on the eleventh day of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.



Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, had earlier denounced the hospital strike and called it a "brutal war crime" and "genocide."



"The Zionist regime, in the continuation of its shameful crimes against the Palestinian people, by committing this heinous and horrible crime, has once again shown its ferocity and brutality to everyone," he declared.



at the meantime, dozens of people gathered on Tuesday night at Palestine Square in the heart of Tehran to express their support for the Palestinian people and to denounce the attack on the Gaza hospital.

