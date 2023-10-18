Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza faces horrific toll of conflict

(MENAFN) A significant and distressing episode unfolded as a fleet of ambulances and private vehicles raced to transport approximately 350 casualties from Al-Ahli Arab Hospital to the primary medical facility in Gaza City, Al-Shifa Hospital. This emergency response was driven by the urgent need to provide medical care to those in dire circumstances. However, upon arrival at Al-Shifa Hospital, the dire nature of the situation became tragically apparent.



Al-Shifa Hospital was already grappling with an overwhelming number of wounded individuals, primarily victims of previous Israeli air raids. The hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Selmia, described the extent of the challenge that they faced, as they struggled to accommodate the influx of patients.



The condition of the victims arriving at Al-Shifa Hospital was nothing short of horrifying. Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, made it clear that many of the casualties bore gruesome injuries, with some suffering from decapitation, disembowelment, or even the loss of limbs. The severity of these injuries was a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the toll taken by the ongoing conflict.



Amidst the chaos and the overwhelming number of patients, healthcare professionals at Al-Shifa Hospital found themselves in an immensely challenging situation. The hospital's resources and capacities were stretched to the limit. In these trying circumstances, doctors had to resort to performing surgeries in unconventional spaces, such as hallways and on available floors. This was often done without the benefit of anesthesia, adding to the profound difficulties faced by both the medical staff and the patients.



The situation at Al-Shifa Hospital underscored the profound strain on Gaza's healthcare system due to the escalating conflict. It emphasized the desperate need for additional medical resources, support, and international intervention to address the mounting humanitarian crisis. The stark and distressing scenes at the hospital serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for peace and humanitarian assistance in this conflict-ridden region.

