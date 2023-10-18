(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The General Directorate of Traffic has said that there will be a temporary road closure on Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor towards Hamad International Airport, at Abu Hamour area.

The department clarified that closure will be on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 2:00 am to 8:00 am

“Please pay attention to the temporary road closure on Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor towards Hamad International Airport, at Abu Hamour area, on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 2 am to 8 am,” said the department on its twitter account.

It also urged motorists to abide by the speed limit.